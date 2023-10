Elinluovutus- ja siirtotoiminta ollut vilkasta kuluvana vuonna

EU awards large funding to develop data-driven collaboration between European Pediatric Hospitals 11.10.2023 11:34:29 EEST | Press release

PHEMS project will advance data-driven research and innovation activities in pediatrics and the use of privacy-preserving datasets in Europe. The project’s aim is to overcome important barriers that currently hinder cross-border collaboration on health data by developing and validating a decentralized health data ecosystem. This will enable an ecosystem without central data repositories or release of sensitive personal health data from hospitals.