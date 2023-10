Presidentti Niinistö valtiovierailulle Italiaan

Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland on the damage to underwater infrastructure 10.10.2023 16:02:21 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 34/2023 10 October 2023 The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously and its causes have been investigated since Sunday. The political leadership has been closely informed of the situation. It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known. The investigation will continue in cooperation between Finland and Estonia. We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. I discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. NATO is ready to assist with the investigation. Finland’s level of preparedness is good. These events have no impact on our security of supply.