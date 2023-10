Vedet korkealla Pirkanmaalla ja Kokemäenjoella (Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi)

A solo entrepreneur does not need to be alone 10.10.2023 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

World Mental Health Day is happening again on 10 October 2023 with the theme Mental health is a universal human right. Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service and Yrittäjän Kriisikeskus want to remind solo entrepreneurs in particular that they have the right to receive help and that mental health is an essential part of a company's success.