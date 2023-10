The students of Finland's first VFX specialisation education graduated

VFX refers to the visual effects of movies and series, which are added to the image in the post-production phase on a computer. Added effects can be, for example, flames, explosions, water splashes and landscapes. Things can also be removed from the image, for example tattoos on actor's skin.

The closing session of the VFX specialisation education was organized in Mediapolis on September 28–29, 2023. The students presented showreel videos they had created during the studies.

Head of Competence Area Timo Kivikangas from TAMK's School of Business and Media is very satisfied with the pilot education.

“The students' level of competence rose significantly, and their showreels were truly rewarding to watch. We invested a lot in this education and its curriculum together with the best working life representatives in the field.”

In the feedback, the students praised the education and its teachers. They obtained the skills they wanted and felt that their employment opportunities had improved. Among the graduates are Ville Mäkilä, who works as a photographer, and Olli Pöykiö, who works at the Karu Films production company.

“I've made a lot of videos over the years, but finishing and post-production was unfamiliar to me and I wanted to learn more about it. The education fulfilled my expectations really well,” says Mäkilä.

“I have studied making visual effects independently, but this education offered me the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and to get a confirmation that I am doing things correctly. Glad I didn't miss this!” Pöykiö rejoices.

The teachers of the specialisation education were lecturers from TAMK's media studies and Finnish top professionals of the field, including VFX designer Samuli Torssonen from the production company Energia and freelancer Juuso Kaari.

“The success of the education is indicated by the fact that the students master the basics very well and are able to make visual effects until the end. Simulating a real VFX project in the education was really useful,” Torssonen states.

“The pace of the students' progress was a positive surprise. They asked questions that you usually hear from more advanced professionals,” says Kaari.

The Ministry of Education and Culture's funding covered only one specialisation education, but its results are currently being analyzed for a possible extension.

“We are thinking about what is the best way to continue education in the field. In any case, VFX teaching will be added to the curriculum of TAMK's Media and Arts education starting next autumn. We will inform about possible other study programmes in the field later,” Timo Kivikangas promises.

