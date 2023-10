Työtiloja ei saa tiivistää hyvinvoinnin kustannuksella

Artificial intelligence provides new opportunities to improve occupational safety through data 12.10.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

A Finnish Institute of Occupational Health research project provided new information for developing occupational safety data in organizations. The research project studied how machine learning methods can be used as a tool for safety management and in safety studies as well as what the prerequisites are for this. A free guide that will be useful and helpful to organizations in developing data-based safety was also prepared as part of the project.