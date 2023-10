NYAB rakentaa Fingridille 110kV sähköaseman Loimaalle

NYAB begins work for Talga at Europe's first commercial battery anode refinery 11.9.2023 15:27:23 EEST | Press release

NYAB begins the earthworks at Talgas' new battery anode refinery located in Luleå Industrial Park. The facility will be powered by renewable electricity and is part of Talgas' investment in climate-smart battery anodes, using natural graphite from the Vittangi mine in Kiruna municipality. Preparations for the construction of the refinery will start with this agreement and will begin in September.