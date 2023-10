Viikkokatsaus 16.–20.10.2023

Baltic Sea monitoring cruises: Phosphorus content of water near the sea bottom increased in Bothnian Bay 13.10.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The marine research vessel Aranda and a coastal monitoring vessel have returned from their annual late summer monitoring cruises. Phosphate phosphorus content near the sea bottom in the open sea area of the Bothnian Bay has continued to increase. The oxygen situation in Finnish sea areas corresponded to a fresh evaluation of the situation by the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM): in the depths of the open water areas of the Gulf of Finland it is weak, and no benthic fauna was found in the bottom. The oxygen situation is good to excellent In the Gulf of Bothnia, and benthic fauna communities are thriving. HELCOM evaluated the eutrophication level in open sea areas around Finland as generally fair, and in coastal areas as satisfactory.