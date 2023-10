Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe presidentti Martti Ahtisaaren kuoleman johdosta 16.10.2023

President Martti Ahtisaari 1937–2023 16.10.2023 10:19:28 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 36/2023 16 October 2023 Former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari passed away in Helsinki on 16 October 2023 at 6:40 at the age of 86. Martti Oiva Kalevi Ahtisaari served as the tenth President of the Republic of Finland from 1994 to 2000. Before his presidency, he held a number of key positions in the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the United Nations. After his presidency, Ahtisaari founded CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, a peace brokerage organisation held in high regard, and played a prominent role in international peace talks and mediation efforts. In recognition of his work to resolve international conflicts President Ahtisaari was award the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008. “It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the death of President Martti Ahtisaari. Martti Ahtisaari believed in humankind, civilisation and goodness, and he lived a great, significant life. He was President in times of chang