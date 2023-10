Presidentti Ahtisaaren surukirja avataan tiistaina

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö following the passing of former President of the Republic Martti Ahtisaari on 16 October 2023 16.10.2023 11:24:01 EEST | Press release

Dear Finns, It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of President Martti Ahtisaari. He passed away at the age of 86, after a long illness. Martti Ahtisaari was a citizen of the world, a great Finn. A teacher, diplomat and head of state. A peace negotiator and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. A Finn with a big heart. He believed in humanity, civilisation and virtue. He worked tirelessly to secure peace and life. Even for those who lived far away and in very different circumstances. For him, human dignity was indivisible. In the words of Nelson Mandela, the South African freedom fighter whom Ahtisaari greatly respected: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” *** Martti Ahtisaari was a Karelian evacuee. An eternal refugee, as he often said. His childhood experience of the evacuation journey in the cold and dark towards an unknown destination