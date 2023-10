Kempower esittelee megawattilatausjärjestelmän sähkörekoille ja yli yhden megawatin tehoa käyttäville sähköajoneuvoille

Kempower DC fast charging technology deployed in New Zealand for the first time in collaboration with ECL Group 11.10.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Rapid EV charging technology provider Kempower and technical services company ECL Group have delivered their first EV charging installation in New Zealand. Located at a Z Energy (Z) fuel station in Hautapu, Cambridge, on the country’s North Island, the facility has increased rapid DC charging infrastructure availability for local drivers and will encourage EV adoption in the region.