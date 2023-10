Perheyritysten sisäisissä hallintoprosesseissa koettu epäoikeudenmukaisuus aiheuttaa turhautumista ja jännitteitä omistajien keskuudessa

Hanken School of Economics receives grants from the Erling-Persson Foundation to focus on a new type of entrepreneurship – corporate entrepreneurs 2.10.2023 10:20:59 EEST | Press release

Hanken School of Economics receives SEK 5 million from the Erling-Persson Foundation to broaden the education of economists so that, through research and development, they can have a stronger role in the growth of established companies.