Muistutuskutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus digieuron ja pikamaksamisen kehityshankkeista sekä maksamisen tulevaisuudesta 19.10.

Acting Governor of the Bank of Finland to attend IMF Annual Meeting 11.10.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Acting Governor of the Bank of Finland, Marja Nykänen, will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Marrakech, Morocco on 13 October 2023. The IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee, which is a joint forum of the IMF and the World Bank, will also convene in connection with the Annual Meetings. The Bank of Finland will also be represented by Acting Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland Kimmo Virolainen and Senior Economist Anni Norring. For further information, please contact Acting Member of the Board Kimmo Virolainen, tel. +358 9 183 2270.