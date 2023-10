Kempower toimittaa latausratkaisuja Euroopan ensimmäiseen laajamittaiseen raskaiden hyötyajoneuvojen latausverkkoon

Kempower to deliver EV charging solutions for Europe’s first large-scale charging network for heavy-duty vehicles 18.10.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has signed a contract to deliver DC charging solutions for heavy-duty vehicles to Milence, a joint venture formed by Traton Group, Volvo Group, and Daimler Truck AG. Milence aims to roll out Europe's biggest charging network for heavy-duty vehicles, including at least 1,700 high-performance charging points throughout Europe.