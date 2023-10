Kesällä rakeita satoi tavanomaista vähemmän

New bioaerosol monitoring and modeling technologies tackle health and agriculture challenges 13.10.2023 10:56:01 EEST | Press release

Besides making people sneeze and suffer, biological aerosols released from terrestrial and marine ecosystems have an important impact on agriculture and forestry. Finnish research projects aim to revolutionize the bioaerosol observations, advance the forecasting tools, and provide game-changing information to society across Europe and at the global scale.