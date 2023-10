Digitaalinen euro ja mobiili pikamaksuratkaisu nähdään osana digitalisoituneen talouden turvallista tulevaisuutta

Eurosystem proceeds to next phase of digital euro project 18.10.2023 16:42:00 EEST | News

ECB press release 18 October 2023 Governing Council to start digital euro preparation phase following conclusion of two-year investigation phase on design and distribution of a digital euro Preparation phase will lay foundations for a potential digital euro, with work to include finalising rulebook and selecting providers to develop platform and infrastructure Preparation phase will pave way for potential future decision on issuing a digital euro The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided today to move to the next phase of the digital euro project: the preparation phase. This decision follows the completion of the investigation phase launched by the Eurosystem in October 2021 to explore possible design and distribution models for a digital euro. Based on the findings from this phase, detailed in a report published today, the ECB has designed a digital euro that would be widely accessible to citizens and businesses through distribution by supervised intermediaries,