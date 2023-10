Helsinki selvittää Hanasaaren voimalaitoksen tulevaisuuden mahdollisuudet vetovoimaiseksi kohteeksi

Kumpulan Haikaranpesä proposal wins the Kätilöopisto quality and concept competition 27.10.2023 12:05:13 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki sought a partner for the development of the Kätilöopisto Maternity Hospital area with a two-stage quality and concept competition in 2022–2023. Now, the Urban Environment Committee has been asked to reserve the Kätilöopisto plot for the winner of the competition, Deas Asset Management Finland Oy. The aim is to continue planning the area through partnership planning in cooperation with the City. The Urban Environment Committee will discuss the matter at its meeting on 31 October 2023.