Ateneumin taidemuseo ja Belvederen museo Wienissä järjestävät yhteistyössä Itävallan ensimmäisen Akseli Gallen-Kallelan taiteelle omistetun näyttelyn

The Ateneum and the Belvedere museum in Vienna join forces to stage the first show dedicated to Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s art in Austria 31.10.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The show, which features around 60 works, will open in Vienna, Austria, on 27 September 2024. The exhibition is realised as a joint effort between the Ateneum and the Belvedere, and is curated by Dr Arnika Groenewald-Schmidt, assistant curator at the Belvedere, in cooperation with Anu Utriainen, senior researcher at the Ateneum.