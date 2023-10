DNA lanseeraa ensimmäisenä Pohjoismaissa Dolby Atmos -tilaääntä toistavan viihdeboksin – ”Äänen merkitys korostuu viihteen kulutuksessa”

Entertainment giants are driving a major change around the globe – Finnish consumers will soon be faced with a choice in their living rooms 27.10.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The production of movies, TV series and music is undergoing a transformation all across the world, but Finland is not adequately prepared for it, warns Mikko Saarentaus, Vice President, Entertainment Business at DNA. The world’s largest entertainment services are currently changing the way they produce audio-visual material. Saarentaus believes that if the necessary investments are not made, Finland runs the risk of falling behind the rest of Europe in terms of both sound and picture quality.