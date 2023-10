Kiasmassa vieraili Tom of Finlandin näyttelyn aikana lähes 180 000 kävijää

Dineo Seshee Raisibe Bopape’s exhibition “(ka) pheko ye – the dream to come” opens in Kiasma on Friday 5.10.2023 10:47:00 EEST | Press release

In preparation for her exhibition, Dineo Seshee Raisibe Bopape spent time in the rural municipality of Hämeenkyrö, Finland, engaging with the joy of being with the lakes, the landscape, the healers of the region and healing herbs. The installation in the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma turns the entire fifth-floor gallery into a scented arena. “(ka) pheko ye – the dream to come” continues Bopape’s exploration of healing and re-membering. This is the award-winning artist’s first solo exhibition in the Nordic countries.