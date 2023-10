Maahanmuuttovirasto kilpailutti terveydenhuoltopalveluita ja alaikäisten vastaanottoyksiköt

Finnish Immigration Service is piloting automated decision-making in granting residence permits for studies 19.10.2023 11:35:40 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service started using automated decision-making in the processing of residence permits for studies on 19 October 2023. The Finnish Immigration Service issues an automated decision if the application meets all the requirements for issuing the permit. Negative decisions and decisions that require individual consideration are not issued automatically.