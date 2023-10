ELO-säätiön ruokakulttuuripalkinnot päätoimittaja Eeropekka Rislakille ja ulkoministeriölle

Momentin Group strengthens its leadership – Antti Roiha appointed as Group CEO starting 4 September 4.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Restaurant and beverage group Momentin Group Oy has appointed MSc Antti Roiha, 40, as the Group CEO from 4 September 2023. Roiha has extensive experience in e.g. financial sector as well as from financial admin and business development roles in the restaurant and hospitality industry at e.g. Royal Ravintolat Oy and NoHo Partners Group.