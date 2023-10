Suomen Pakkaustuottajat Oy yhteistyöhön Remeon kanssa kuluttajamuovipakkausten käsittelyssä

Finnish Packaging Producers Ltd and Svensk Plaståtervinning Ab start cooperation on the recycling of plastic packaging 29.8.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Finnish Packaging Producers Ltd (FPP) has signed an agreement with the Swedish company Svensk Plaståtervinning Ab (SPÅ) for the recycling of consumer plastic packaging waste. The goal is long-term cooperation that promotes efficient sorting of plastic waste and a higher recycling rate.