Kaupunginhallitus: Lasihytin asemakaava jätettiin pöydälle

Winners of the Mayor’s Innovation Competition announced: Future Mentors programme, Löylykontti concept and Lending assistive devices for gaming 27.10.2023 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

This year, the first place in the Innovations category of the Espoo Mayor’s Innovation Competition was shared by two innovations: “Future Mentors programme” and “Löylykontti concept: A profitable sauna for everyone and everywhere”. The winning teams received prizes of €5,000 each. The winner of the Potential Innovations category, awarded a prize of €3,000, was “Lending assistive devices for gaming – gaming belongs to everyone!”.