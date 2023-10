Helsingin kasvatus- ja koulutuslautakunnan suomenkielisen jaoston päätöstiedote 31.10.2023

150 events about learning, well-being and pedagogy: Helsinki Education Week 30 October−3 November 23.10.2023 09:42:24 EEST | Press release

Once again, Helsinki Education Week will bring together everyone interested in learning and education, providing topical themes and interesting events. The diverse and plentiful programme of the week will provide tips and tools for teaching and education work as well as opportunities for discussion and co-development.