Itsenäisyyspäivää vietetään Presidentinlinnassa teemalla ajat vaihtuvat

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 38/2023 31 October 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit the Åland Islands on Friday 3 November 2023. President Niinistö will open the 2023–2027 session of the Parliament of Åland in Mariehamn. He will also discuss topical issues of the Åland Islands with regional representatives. President Niinistö previously visited the Åland Islands in June 2022 to participate in the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Åland Islands’ autonomy.