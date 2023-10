Esplanadien kokeilusta saatu ensimmäisiä seurantatuloksia − yritysten näkemykset vaihtelevat suuresti

Helsinki is surveying the prospects of reusing the Hanasaari power plant 31.10.2023 11:45:04 EET | Press release

The Hanasaari power plant is a well-known architectural landmark in the eastern inner city of Helsinki. Having been a part of the cityscape of Helsinki for nearly 50 years, the large plant ceased energy production operations in April. In the coming years, the area will undergo a major change. The City of Helsinki is now surveying what urban development opportunities the power plant building could provide.