Kutsu medialle: Teknologia 23 -messut Helsingin Messukeskuksessa 7.11.-9.11.2023

Media invitation: Cyber Security Nordic event at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 7.-8.11.2023 31.10.2023 10:58:27 EET | Press Invitation

Dear media representative, Cyber Security Nordic, a major international cybersecurity event, is back at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Key note speakers at the event include Jaanika Merilo, Assistant to the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Max Schrems, a lawyer and activist gained international recognition for his groundbreaking campaigns against Facebook (Meta), exposing privacy violations, including violations of European privacy laws. The event will feature a diverse and wide range of keynote speakers and other interesting presentations on two stages. Topics include digitalisation and information security, cybercrime and law enforcement, cyberwar and cyberdefence along with geopolitics. The event will also feature more than 40 industry exhibitors. The programme of the international event is in English. Keynote speakers at the event include: Angela Robinson, Mathematician, NIST Topic: The NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Project Hanna Virkkunen, M