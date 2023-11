Kruunuvuorenrannan katutöissä löydetyn pienen puron luonnontilaa ei vaaranneta

Esplanadi trial sees first results – significant variance in business opinions 31.10.2023 15:41:17 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki began a trial last spring to provide more space at Esplanadi for walking and hanging out, added greenery and improved the attractiveness of the area. This two-year trial will be closely monitored for its effects. Results for the first intermediate phase are now in. The results show that the experiences of businesses vary greatly depending on their industry. Restaurants and cafés have seen the most positive effects.