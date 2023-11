Digital Workforce on sijoittunut ensimmäiseksi riippumattoman tutkimusyrityksen uudessa raportissa RPA-palvelutoimittajien Nykytarjoama -kategoriassa

The Finnish Defense Forces have entered into an automation services agreement with Digital Workforce, valued at 1.2M euros 6.10.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Press Release 6 October 2023 The Finnish Defense Forces have entered into an automation services agreement with Digital Workforce, valued at 1.2M euros. The Finnish Defense Forces have inked a deal with Digital Workforce for automation services. This contract encompasses RPA and Artificial Intelligence solutions along with related professional services. The estimated worth of this procurement stands around 1.2M euros for the entire contract duration, which spans up to three years. The collaboration between Digital Workforce and the Defense Forces commenced in 2017. The Defense Forces are persistently aiming to automate service production processes and operations, a significant portion of which involves routine manual work on information systems. RPA can dramatically enhance performance and reallocate resources towards more strategic tasks. Furthermore, the Defense Forces are endeavoring to broaden the range of automation across organizational units and are gearing up to automate the fi