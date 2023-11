Koodauspajoista ja tiedekerhoista kasvoi tuhansia lapsia ja nuoria tavoittava tiedeluokka – Päijät-Hämeen LUMA-keskus juhlii 10-vuotista taivaltaan

Atmospheric modelling research centre opens in Lahti - focuses on climate change and air pollution challenges 24.10.2023 10:34:58 EEST | Press release

The Atmospheric Modelling Centre Lahti, a joint research centre of the University of Helsinki and LUT University, opens at the Niemi campus in Lahti. The centre aims to find new knowledge and solutions to climate change and air pollution by applying artificial intelligence techniques to atmospheric science.