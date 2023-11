Vaasan ammattikorkeakoulu ja Vaasan yliopisto kehittävät verkkopohjaisen koulutusohjelman tekoälyn hyödyntämiseen liiketoiminnassa

The new era towards a sustainable future for the Schools of Technology and Health Care & Social Services 10.10.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

New directors for VAMK’s School of Technology and School of Health Care and Social Services started in their roles in August. Both of them are seasoned experts in their respective fields. They aim to enhance the operations of their units to better meet the challenges of the future. Key themes include the development of education and research activities, as well as deepening collaboration with businesses.