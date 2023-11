Presidentti Niinistö viralliselle vierailulle Saksaan

Independence Day reception at Presidential Palace to highlight changing times 31.10.2023 14:35:16 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 39/2023 31 October 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will host an Independence Day reception with the theme changing times on Wednesday 6 December 2023 at the Presidential Palace. “We are living in a time when many things we have taken for granted are being questioned and new futures are being created at an unprecedented pace. Our common task is to find solutions to the challenges we face and make sure we are heading in the right direction”, President Niinistö says. The presidential couple will invite approximately 1,700 guests, who have distinguished themselves in various ways in different fields. The guests are a variety of people with long and illustrious careers who have been trailblazers, role models and mentors in their fields. Invitees also include skilled young innovators, frontrunners working with key success factors for the future and professionals who guarantee