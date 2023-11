Mrec Investment Management ja Slättö rakennuttavat edistyksellisen logistiikkakeskuksen Tuusulaan

Mrec Investment Management Oy is an independent real estate investment, development and asset management company in Finland focusing on strategic real estate investment management mandates in the Nordics. We are focused on finding, sourcing, executing, and managing attractive risk adjusted core, value-add and opportunistic investment opportunities across all property types for the benefit of our clients. As property specialists, we drive returns by focusing on individual assets and their micro markets with focus on every phase of the property investment life cycle. Since inception 2015, the company has managed investment and asset management mandates worth some EUR 1 billion. Mrec Investment Management Oy is part of Mrec Group, covering also transaction advisory services.

For more information, please read https://mrecim.fi/