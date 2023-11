Suomen Akatemia uudistaa tutkimusinfrastruktuurien tiekarttahaun 2024

Finland performs above world average in scientific impact of research – key countries still ahead 5.10.2023 08:59:12 EEST | Press release

The scientific impact of research in Finland is above the world average. However, the impact of scientific publishing in key reference countries is still higher than in Finland. Despite a steady increase in R&D spending, Finland is the only Nordic country where R&D expenditure as a proportion of GDP is lower than in 2010. After universities, companies are the second largest employer of doctoral degree holders. These are the main conclusions of the Research Council of Finland’s latest State of Scientific Research in Finland data.