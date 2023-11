Verkkokaupan kasvu näkyi korttimaksamisessa

Households have moved assets to deposit accounts with higher interest rates 31.10.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

With the rise in interest rates, the popularity of deposits with agreed maturity and of investment deposits1 has increased among Finnish households, while the popularity of overnight deposits2 has decreased. In January–September 2023, the share of agreed maturity deposits and investment deposits in households’ total deposits has increased by almost 7 percentage points, as households have moved almost EUR 7 billion of financial assets to deposit accounts with higher interest rates. In the same period, assets held in overnight deposit accounts have contracted by EUR 8.5 billion. At the end of September 2023, the total stock of household deposits stood at EUR 110.1 billion. The majority of the deposits (EUR 74.6 billion) were overnight deposits, which also include transaction accounts. Most3 of the overnight deposits (EUR 49.2 billion) were fixed-rate accounts with an average interest of 0%. Of the total deposit stock at end-September, deposits with agreed maturity accounted for EUR 9 bil