Tutkimus selvitti suomalaisten sosiaalisen median käytön muutoksia – muutokset ovat vaikuttaneet palveluiden käyttöön

Schedule published: This is how the Finnish Shared Network’s 3G network will be shut down in eastern and northern Finland in 2024 – at the same time 4G connections will improve 31.10.2023 12:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Shared Network, which is jointly owned by DNA and Telia, will shut down its 3G network during 2024. This will happen in phases, one region at a time. The shutdown of the 3G network that uses old technology frees up frequencies and resources for more secure and energy-efficient 4G and 5G network technologies, that provide customers with an improved user experience.