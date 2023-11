Muistutuskutsu 7.11. DEMOGRAPHY Talks: Muuttoliike Suomessa ja alueelliset erot

People over the age of 55 are doing well at work, but negative attitudes hinder the continuation of working careers 27.10.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The older the person, the better their well-being at work. Experienced employees experience more work engagement and less boredom at work than younger age groups. On the other hand, negative attitudes related to age make it difficult for people over 55 to secure employment, work and continue their careers. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health recommends that workplaces actively support the careers of older employees.