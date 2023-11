Aqua superPowerin toimittamat Kempower -pikalatausratkaisut lataavat sähköveneitä Yacht Club de Monacossa

Kempower DC fast charging solutions for electric boats brought to Yacht Club de Monaco by Aqua superPower 7.11.2023 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Aqua superPower and Kempower are announcing a strategic partnership to assist high usage operators like Yacht Club de Monaco to service the needs of the next generation e-boats. The collaboration between Aqua superPower and YCM resulted in the largest public marine charging station on a single pontoon, which consists of a mix of both high power DC and slower AC chargers. Aqua superPower project managed and delivered Kempower's charging solution to YCM.