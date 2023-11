IoT-TICKETiin pohjautuva Tampere Smart City palkittiin kansainvälisesti

IoT-TICKET-powered Tampere Smart City internationally awarded 9.11.2023 11:49:16 EET | Tiedote

Tampere Smart City has won a major technology award. Tampere Smart City received the Enabling Technologies Award today at the world’s largest smart city event, the Barcelona Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC). Tampere Smart City is built on Wapice’s IoT platform IoT-TICKET.