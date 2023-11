Presidentti Niinistö viralliselle vierailulle Puolaan

President Niinistö to make official visit to Germany 2.11.2023 11:15:11 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 40/2023 2 November 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will make an official visit to Germany on 15–16 November 2023. The visit will be hosted by President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse Elke Büdenbender. President Niinistö and Federal President Steinmeier will hold formal discussions at the Federal President’s official residence Villa Hammerschmidt in Bonn on Wednesday 15 November. Topics to be discussed will cover the bilateral relations between Finland and Germany, security in Europe and the strain on the multilateral rules-based system. Later on Wednesday, the Presidents will further elaborate on security issues with foreign and security policy experts and academics. The programme will continue with a visit to the Old Town of Bonn and conclude with a dinner hosted by the German Federal President and his spouse. On Thursday 16 N