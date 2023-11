4G-yhteydet alueilla paranevat, kun DNA sulkee 3G-verkkonsa Uudellamaalla ja Varsinais-Suomessa – pääkaupunkiseutu seuraa perässä

DNA’s 5G population coverage 93% – the latest municipalities are Toivakka and Veteli 10.11.2023 11:30:00 EET | Press release

Calculated based on place of residence, DNA’s 5G network reaches around 93 per cent of the Finnish population – more than five million people across 239 localities. The most recent 5G locations are Toivakka in Central Finland and Veteli in Central Ostrobothnia. Work to expand the 5G network is also ongoing in the current 5G localities, and construction is now focusing especially on increasing geographical coverage. The construction of 5G infrastructure also improves 4G connections in the area.