IMPACT-muutoskampanja tulevaisuuden tekijöille – Vaasan ammattikorkeakoulun Muotoilukeskus MUOVA juhlii 35 vuotista muotoilutaipalettaan

Hanna Yli-Yrjänäinen is VAMK’s alumnus of the year 2023 26.10.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

An alumni event was organised for the third time on October 25, 2023 at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences. In this warm-hearted event, attendees enjoyed interesting speeches and had the opportunity to network with each other. The event culminated in the selection of VAMK's Alumnus of the Year for 2023. Hanna Yli-Yrjänäinen was chosen as the Alumnus of the Year.