Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön muistopuhe presidentti Martti Ahtisaaren hautajaisissa Helsingissä 10. marraskuuta 2023

President Niinistö to make official visit to Poland 9.11.2023

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 41/2023 9 November 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will make an official visit to Poland on 20–21 November 2023. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda and his spouse Agata Kornhauser-Duda. President Niinistö will hold formal discussions with President Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Monday 20 November. Discussions will focus on bilateral relations between Poland and Finland and regional security issues. President Niinistö's programme will also include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and other meetings. The day will end with a dinner hosted by the Polish presidential couple. On Tuesday 21 November, President Niinistö will participate in a discussion with students at the University of Warsaw on security in Europe and its neighbouring regions. In addition to the joint programme of the president