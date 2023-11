Tapaturma muovilistan katkaisulinjastolla – sakot toimitusjohtajalle

People don’t have wings yet – they fall from height even with harnesses 8.11.2023 10:39:16 EET | Press release

Professionals fall from their workstations at height every so often, which is a common cause for taking sick leave. Employees perched on rooftops without harnesses, causing alarm in passers-by, are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to work with a risk of falling from height. Failure to provide fall protection is a very common cause for obligations imposed by occupational safety and health supervision to employers.