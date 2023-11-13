Veikkaus’ change negotiations finalized – personnel structure to change as part of growth strategy
Veikkaus continues to prepare for the upcoming change in the Finnish gambling system. It has been recorded in the Government Programme that Finland will adopt a partial multi-license system as of 1 January 2026.
- The upcoming changes in the system are a great opportunity for Veikkaus, but they also bring many changes to us at Veikkaus. Our personnel structure will be revised, and we will be focusing on our core business, working to strengthen our knowhow there, says Heli Lallukka, Executive Vice President, HR.
The change negotiations, which were launched at the beginning of September, and which concerned a total of 825 employees, have now been finalized. Veikkaus’ organizational structure will undergo changes that will support our strategy-based goals, i.e., to be the market leader in Finland in the future and an internationally competitive, growing gambling company.
- In the coming years, we will be making significant investments to strengthen our competitiveness. We already have top-level professionalism in the field, but in the future, we will also need knowhow from outside of the company. For example, we can offer uniquely brilliant career paths and multiple opportunities in the tech sector at present, as well as in the future, Ms Lallukka says.
As part of the change, Veikkaus’ business operations are divided into three sections. SVP Nora Vähävirta will oversee the domestic business, which includes the games of chance, slot machines, and the company’s own arcades. SVP Jarkko Nordlund’s responsibilities in the domestic business will be the online casino and betting. The third sector covers the international business, led by SVP Jonas Reuter.”
As a consequence of the change negotiations, about 185-215 Veikkaus’ employees will lose their jobs, whereas about 110-150 employees will see their terms of employment change materially.
The launch of the change negotiations was publicized about two months ago in September. At that point, it was estimated that a maximum of 240 employment relations would be terminated, whereas 195 employees would face changes in their terms of employment.
- Following constructive dialogue with the personnel representatives, we ended up with smaller final figures, Ms Lallukka says.
The exact dates of the employment relations to end, as well as the material changes to the terms of employment, will be determined by the end of the year. Among the factors affecting them will be the employees’ decisions on whether they will accept the positions and titles offered, as well as potential internal transfers within the company.
Another outcome of the change negotiations will be that Casino Tampere will be closed after 9th, December, together with 19 game arcades will be closed down 22nd of December, 2023.
In geographical terms, this decision means that the game arcade operations will end in the following places:
Pelaamo Joensuu Siltakatu
Veikkaus Turku Aurakatu
Pelaamo Helsinki Redi
Pelaamo Lappeenranta IsoKristiina
Veikkaus Kuopio Käsityökatu
Pelaamo Espoo Ainoa
Pelaamo Seinäjoki Ideapark
Pelaamo Pori Puuvilla
Pelaamo Oulu Kauppurienkatu
Pelaamo Lahti Trio
Pelaamo Lempäälä Ideapark
Pelaamo Tornio Rajalla
Pelaamo Imatra Mansikkala
Pelaamo Helsinki Kaisaniemi
Pelaamo Hämeenlinna Goodman
Pelaamo Mikkeli Akseli
Pelaamo Turku Skanssi
Pelaamo Lappeenranta Leiri
Veikkaus Helsinki Tripla
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Veikkauksen mediapalvelu, puh. 09 4370 7000
ma-to: klo 8-21
pe: klo 8-24
la: klo 9-12 ja klo 20-22
su: klo 10-15
www.veikkaus.fi/yritys
Linkit
Me Veikkauksessa tuotamme peleillä iloa ja suojelemme sitä. Haluamme, että suomalaisten pelaaminen pysyy ilon puolella. Tässä työssä vastuullisuus ohjaa kaikkea toimintaamme. Haluamme olla pelialan edelläkävijä ja vastuullisen pelaajakokemuksen suunnannäyttäjä.
Hyvinvointi on meille sydämen asia. On tärkeää, että töihin on mukava tulla joka päivä. Meillä on monipuoliset ja laajat työsuhde-edut. Tarjoamme vaikuttavia työtehtäviä kehittyvässä työyhteisössä, jossa on iloinen tekemisen meininki.
Rakennamme yhdessä parempaa pelikenttää, ja tarjoamme kiinnostavia urapolkuja mm. tech-alan osaajille. Tutustu meihin veikkaus.fi/tyopaikat.
Tehdään työtä ‒ yhdessä ilon puolella.
VEIKKAUS
Aika vaikuttava pelifirma
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Veikkaus Oy
Veikkaus omställningsförhandlingar har avslutats – personalstrukturen förändras som en del av tillväxtstrategin13.11.2023 14:13:22 EET | Tiedote
Veikkaus förberedelser mot en reform av penningspelssystemet fortsätter. I regeringsprogrammet har antecknats att man i Finland övergår till ett partiellt licenssystem från och med 1.1.2026.
Veikkauksen muutosneuvottelut päätökseen – henkilöstörakenne muuttuu osana kasvustrategiaa13.11.2023 14:04:12 EET | Tiedote
Veikkauksen valmistautuminen kohti rahapelijärjestelmän muutosta jatkuu. Hallitusohjelmaan on kirjattu, että Suomessa siirrytään osittaiseen monilupajärjestelmään 1.1.2026 alkaen.
Ouluun 500 000 euron suurvoitto Kenosta: ”Joulu tuli meille vähän aikaisemmin”12.11.2023 11:11:35 EET | Tiedote
Ouluun osui viime viikon sunnuntaina 500 000 euron suurvoitto Kenosta. Veikkaus pääsi onnittelemaan Kenon voittanutta naista puhelimitse.
Loton potti kohoaa kahteen miljoonaan euroon11.11.2023 22:50:10 EET | Tiedote
Kierroksella 45/2023 ei löytynyt seitsemää oikeaa pelatuista riveistä, joten ensi viikolla Lotossa on tarjolla kahden miljoonan euron päävoitto.
Eurojackpotista suurvoitto Suomeen10.11.2023 22:21:16 EET | Tiedote
Eurojackpotin perjantaina suoritetussa arvonnassa ei löytynyt yhtään täysosumaa, joten ensi tiistaina potissa on noin 29 miljoonaa euroa.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme