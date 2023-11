Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärän väheneminen kiihtyy

Ilmarinen’s return on investments 3.3 per cent – employment weakening 27.10.2023 13:15:23 EEST | Tiedote

The return on Ilmarinen’s investments in January–September was 3.3 per cent. Measures to improve cost-effectiveness continued. “Last year, we became the most cost-effective company in the industry, measured by the ratio of operating expenses to expense loading components. This year our operating expenses, which are necessary for providing pension security, have decreased further, and we are lowering the price of administrative costs for our customers by 20 per cent,” states President and CEO Jouko Pölönen.