Mielenterveysongelmat haastavat työelämää – laaja aineisto 1960-luvulta asti nyt saatavilla

Employee exposure to solvents does not appear to increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease 14.11.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Little is known about the work-related risk factors of degenerative brain disorders although many work tasks involve exposure to neurotoxic exposure agents. According to a study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health it is unlikely that occupational exposure to solvents would be connected to the risk of Parkinson’s disease.