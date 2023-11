Spondan Tikkurilaan rakennuttama energiatehokas toimitilarakennus harjakorkeudessa

PwC signs lease at Sponda project Signe ahead of work commencing 17.10.2023 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

PwC has committed to office space at Signe – a new high-quality commercial property being developed by Sponda – for its Helsinki office. The building, located in Helsinki city centre, is now almost 50% leased ahead of construction beginning. Signe will replace the existing Mannerheimintie 14 building and is expected to complete in 2026. Signe is targeting best-in-class sustainability credentials including LEED Platinum, EPC A and Gold-level WELL certification.