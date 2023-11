Jaana Laakkonen: Sipprande Sträckor, HAM galleriet 18.11.2023–7.1.2024

New public artworks encourage play and games 26.10.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Daycare centres and schools in Helsinki have received new public artworks on their newly built premises. HAM Helsinki Art Museum has curated artworks for the Sompasaari daycare centre from Nathalie Lautenbacher and for the Tahvonlahti primary school from Ville Mäkikoskela and Kati Rapia.