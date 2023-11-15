Jaana Laakkonen: Seepy Stretches, HAM gallery 18.11.2023–7.1.2024
Jaana Laakkonen’s solo exhibition at HAM gallery continues her experimental artistic practice of recent years. Her work tangles everyday life, feminist posthumanist theories and feminist philosophies of science, linens, polyesters, acrylic inks, text, digital prints, holders, and many more.
“A very warm welcome to my solo exhibition at HAM gallery! A very warm welcome to my not at all alone done thickening, knotting, accumulation, untying, … – at HAM gallery, that is a space surrounded, among other, by chipboard walls and sliding doors, in the Tennis Palace, near the smell of popcorn, just inside the museum.
While working towards the exhibition, I was struck by the experience of a droplet falling on my head in a limestone cave. It made me read up on stalactites and stalagmites, which are names for mineraly forms that have seeped to the ceiling and floor and not yet assembled into pillars – I suppose I could say, shape. Also-a-guided-tour, among-other-a-fenced-route, also-a-narrative, a-former-riverbed-and-else, a-space-that-was-an-artspace-among-other, prehistoric-too, and thousands-of-years-and-such between adjacent-patterns-and-others started to connect… to link times, places and involvements – to mess the settings that are here and there.
Well before the exhibition, my mind went to the 30s garage that had been in the building. I thought about the tennis-sweat in the pores of some and the air that the balls had travelled through. I moved on to the museum air where not much but oxygen is wanted to exist, I suppose. …except for the certain amount of a certain light and humidity (and in between some artworks, people and sprinklers…which already implies quite a lot of in/animate matter-meaning.) As the outdoor air changed over the spring, I checked what the air quality map showed around the HAM. (Orange, but red and light green in some corners.) I viewed photos of Tove Jansson’s frescoes, as I was keen to see what kinds of light slices hit them. (They are more visible in the photos.)
I am interested in co-doing, where while doing something intended, the presence and agency of non/human ‘others’ (..that were not presumed, known about, recognised, acknowledged, linked…) become more or less evident. My not-alone practice – and this exhibition – tangles everyday life, feminist posthumanist theories and feminist philosophies of science, linens, polyesters, acrylic inks, text, digital prints, holders, and many more.“
The practice that led to this exhibition was kindly supported by Arts Promotion Centre Finland, Finnish Cultural Foundation and TBG+S/HIAP International Residency Exchange.
Jaana Laakkonen (b.1985 in Joensuu, Finland) is an artist currently living and working in Helsinki, Finland. Jaana’s artistic practice is a continuous experimental process of studio work and writing in which different materials, feminist-posthumanist critical thinking and feminist philosophy of science intertwine with everyday situations. After all, the artworks – and the associated texts – take shape on terms of the exhibition spaces and the exhibition situations. Jaana’s recent exhibitions and events have been hosted in Temple Bar Gallery + Studios in Dublin (2023), Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center in Ohio (2022), K17 Space for Art and Ecology in Sipoo (2022), Oksasenkatu 11 and Maa-Tila Project Space, Helsinki (2021) and Treignac Projet in France (2020). In 2021 her written work was published as a book called They Inhabit While Working by Archive Books.
Jaana Laakkonen: Seepy Stretches, HAM gallery 18.11.2023–7.1.2024
Lisätietoja:
Curator Milja Liimatainen, HAM, 040 482 4091, milja.liimatainen@hamhelsinki.fi
We will not be holding a press conference.
The exhibition will be opened on Friday 17 November at 5-7pm. On the opening night, in HAM hall at 5.30pm, Jaana Laakkonen will present her latest essay, which ties relations between the practice, the everyday and encountering and communicating around the (art)works. The presentation is in English.
Avainsanat
Kuvat
HAM galleria
HAM Galleria on HAMin näyttelytila, joka on profiloitunut ajankohtaisen ja uuden nykytaiteen esittelyyn.
Tennispalatsi / Eteläinen Rautatiekatu 8, 00100 Helsinki
Avoinna ti 10–17.30, ke–su 11.30–19, ma suljettu
HAM galleriaan on aina vapaa pääsy.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta HAM Helsingin taidemuseo
Jaana Laakkonen: Sipprande Sträckor, HAM galleriet 18.11.2023–7.1.202415.11.2023 13:10:37 EET | Tiedote
I Jaana Laakkonens separatutställning i HAM-galleriet får hennes experimentella konstnärliga arbete från de senaste åren en fortsättning. Konstnärens verk omfattar vardag, feministiska posthumanistiska teorier och vetenskapsfilosofier, lin, polyester, akrylbläck, text, utskrifter, hållare och mycket mer.
Jaana Laakkonen: mikä missäkin venyy ujuu, HAM galleria 18.11.2023–7.1.202415.11.2023 13:09:51 EET | Tiedote
Jaana Laakkosen yksityisnäyttely HAM galleriassa jatkaa hänen viime vuosien kokeellista taiteellista työskentelyään, jossa sekoittuvat arki, feministiset posthumanistiset teoriat ja -tieteenfilosofiat, pellavat, polyesterit, akryylimusteet, teksti, tulosteet, pidikkeet ja moni.
De nya offentliga konstverken bjuder in till att leka och röra på sig26.10.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Elever och brukare på daghem och skolor i Helsingfors har fått nyproducerad offentlig konst i sina nyligen färdigställda lokaler. HAM Helsingfors konstmuseum har kurerat konstverken för daghemmen på Sumparn av Nathalie Lautenbacher och i lågstadieskolan i Stansvik av Ville Mäkikoskela och Kati Rapia.
New public artworks encourage play and games26.10.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release
Daycare centres and schools in Helsinki have received new public artworks on their newly built premises. HAM Helsinki Art Museum has curated artworks for the Sompasaari daycare centre from Nathalie Lautenbacher and for the Tahvonlahti primary school from Ville Mäkikoskela and Kati Rapia.
Uudet julkisen taiteen teokset kutsuvat leikkimään ja liikkumaan26.10.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Helsinkiläiset päiväkotien ja koulujen käyttäjät ovat saaneet vastavalmistuneisiin tiloihinsa uusia julkisen taiteen teoksia. HAM Helsingin taidemuseo on kuratoinut teokset Sompasaaren päiväkotiin Nathalie Lautenbacherilta ja Tahvonlahden ala-asteelle Ville Mäkikoskelalta sekä Kati Rapialta.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme